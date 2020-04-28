https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/media-take-hit-reporters-gotcha-question-trump/

The reputation of America’s legacy media, already considered by many to be biased because of reporters’ unrelenting attacks on President Trump over his first term, took another hit this week, ironically with a “gotcha” question from a reporter at the White House that was aimed at Trump.

Respected commentator Brit Hume undermined the media by pointing out that such media behavior actually is “applauded” – by the media.

It happened this way:

Reporter Olivia Nuzzi asked, “If an American president loses more Americans over the course of six weeks than died over the entirety of the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be re-elected?”

She was comparing the nation’s defense against, and costs to fight, a worldwide coronavirus pandemic to a series of decisions that involved the U.S. in that years-long military conflict in south Asia.

To Nuzzi, Ari Fleischer responded, “It’s clown questions like that that can make the briefing a waste of time. The only point of that question was to provoke. Not learn anything new. Not provide information to viewers. The point was to get under Trump’s skin. Good to see potus rose above and didn’t take the bait.”

To which Gabriel Malor said, “Oliva Nuzzi is Olivianuzzing again. Fundamentally ill-disposed to be a journalist, but this behavior is tolerated in the industry.”

To which Hume, the senior political analyst for Fox, said, “‘Tolerated’ is an understatement. It’s applauded.”

In a commentary at The Gateway Pundit was the comment, “Despite their dismal ratings the liberal mainstream media continues to spiral out of control. On Monday during his daily coronavirus press conference his final question was from a liberal hack who asked him if the man who lost 50,000 Americans should be re-elected. What a disgrace.”

The GP pointed out Trump “masterly” responded that various “experts” had predicted well over two million deaths, but it appears the death toll, where even one lost life is a tragedy, will be about 60,000 or thereabouts.

Twitchy which compiles social media comments on Twitter, explained, “Like most journos, Olivia Nuzzi was more interested in scoring cheap political points than asking real questions … If she was trying to prove why the president should consider not bothering with these fame-seeking monkeys she succeeded.”

Twitchy continued, “Many in the grown-up world called Olivia out for exploiting Vietnam deaths to somehow own Trump over this COVID crisis.”

The site also noted that Nuzzi even justified her question, responding: “If more than 50,000 Americans died over the course of a few weeks at any time in our history, it would be fair to ask the president if he deserves to be reelected. It wasn’t a gotcha question, it wasn’t designed to provoke, and I appreciate the fact that Trump took it seriously.”

Which brought another response from another on social media, Shem Horne, “You guys want to know why we call you the enemy of the people right? This is why.”

Erielle Davidson added, “Wow. What a terrible question. Does a president ‘deserve’ reelection based on the number of deaths produced by a global pandemic? Our media is broken.”

And another, anonymous, turned it back on Nuzzi, with, “If a journalist asks a stupid f—— question during a White House briefng does that journalist deserve to remain employed?”

