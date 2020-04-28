http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tcdVhHHw83Y/

Middlebury College was forced to apologize this week after it shared a photo from the infamous student riot against conservative author Charles Murray. During the riot, Middlebury College Professor Allison Stanger suffered a neck injury after being struck by a protester and was forced to go to the hospital.

According to a report by the College Fix, Middlebury College has deleted an Instagram post that featured a photo from the infamous campus riot that shut down a lecture by conservative author Charles Murray.

Breitbart News reported in March 2017 that students at Middlebury engaged in riot protests prior to a scheduled lecture event with Charles Murray. Professor Allison Stanger, who had volunteered to moderate the event, was struck by a protester and severely injured. As she and Murray attempted to leave the campus venue in a car, the protesters jumped onto the hood of the car to prevent it from driving off.

Bill Burger, the college’s vice president for communications and marketing, claimed that Murray and Middlebury professor Allison Stanger were attacked by protesters as they left the facilities: “As Stanger, Murray and a college administrator left McCullough Student Center last evening following the event, they were ‘physically and violently confronted by a group of protestors.” “The protestors then violently set upon the car, rocking it, pounding on it, jumping on and try to prevent it from leaving campus,” he claimed. “At one point a large traffic sign was thrown in front of the car. Public Safety officers were able, finally, to clear the way to allow the vehicle to leave campus.

The photo, which was posted as a temporary Instagram story, featured a photo of a student at the protest holding a sign that read, “this is an appropriate response.” The photo was posted to advertise Middlebury’s curriculum, which features courses on social justice and political protest. “At Middlebury, we don’t just talk about social justice; we also act on it,” the Instagram story post read. “We explore social justice in the classroom through courses like Race, Rhetoric, and Protest, and in the community through student activist groups.”

Middlebury College spokesperson Sarah Ray told The College Fix that it was a “mistake” to post the photo. “The photo was used inadvertently and the post has been taken down,” told The College Fix via email.

The photo included in the post featured Middlebury alumnus Austin Kahn, who was sanctioned by Middlebury for his participation in the protest. Kahn pointed out that administrators at Middlebury used the same photo during an investigation to determine which students would be disciplined.

“The funny thing is that after these protests, Middlebury launched an investigation where they used images like the one neatly featured on their account to discipline dissidents among the student body and intimidate sympathetic faculty,” Kahn wrote in a post on social media.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

