https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/notes-trenches-suburban-supermarket/

By Ann Hedonia & Sam Paku (pseudonyms)

As supermarket workers, we’ve been fortunate to be deemed “essential workers” and thus able to remain employed during the COVID-19 shutdown of so many businesses.

Besides the fact that working in a supermarket used to be fun, we’ve made some other observations that we’d like to share.

Based on the supermarket where we work, the stay-at-home orders don’t seem to have diminished the number of people shopping one iota. We see not only plenty of people shopping, we see a great many of the same people day after day.

This and other factors have led us to believe that shopping is the new recreational drug. Apparently, folks who have the luxury of “working from home” (or, even better, treating the shutdown as a “mini-vacation”) seem to have discovered that a shopping trip gives them a reason to get out of the house, and they are taking full advantage of it. Shoppers often tell us that before coming to our store they’d been to Walmart, and that it had been packed with shoppers.

We’re in a fairly well-off suburb, and the shoppers we see don’t appear to be suffering. We doubt that any of them have been forced into financial ruin by being ordered to shutter their businesses. Their idea of “roughing it” doesn’t seem to include doing without anything. They’re filling their shopping carts, even though prices have been increasing.

Besides, we guess people can always use just one more package of toilet paper, or just one more bottle of hand sanitizer!

The wearing of masks is almost universal. All conceivable types are seen, from surgical and industrial masks to bandannas and scarves and even a myriad of home-made masks, in a wide variety of colors, patterns and themes. It seems to be a new form of conspicuous consumption. We’ve joked with fellow workers that if we printed masks emblazoned with “The North Face” logo, we could sell a ton of ’em.

The color-coordination of the mask with the rest of the outfit seems to be, for many people, a matter of great concern.

One thing we definitely haven’t seen is masks bearing the name of our president or any variation of the “MAGA” message.

Between the masks and the sunglasses, a lot of folks come off looking like Greta Garbo, or Claude Rains (as “The Invisible Man”).

An extremely popular motif for masks is that of professional sports logos, which thereby seem to indicate the wearer’s fan status and team loyalty. Thank goodness we haven’t yet seen fighting words or fisticuffs erupt when a person wearing a Raiders mask encounters someone wearing a Kansas City Chiefs mask!

But we have seen plenty of tension. The shutdown has been a real boon for virtue-signalers and other holier-than-thou types. We’ve seen folks take their fellow shoppers to task for violating the “social-distancing” directives or for going the wrong way in the newly imposed one-way supermarket aisles. We’ve even seen a man turn to the woman behind him in the checkout line and bellow, “Back the [obscenity] off, b–ch!”

Perhaps the worst has been when other shoppers or even store workers like us are admonished for failing to wear a mask.

We tend to be cynical about the whole business. We think a variation of the flu has been exploited for political purposes. We think the severity has been exaggerated and the statistics fudged in order to hurt President Trump and to further a leftist agenda of attacking capitalism and making everyone dependent on the government. We’re much more concerned about how our fellow citizens seem to have so glibly allowed their constitutionally protected liberties to be arbitrarily suspended, and how readily they march in lockstep to a whole new set of arbitrary rules. They seem blissfully blasé about the political implications.

We consider ourselves fortunate that the store where we work has not (yet!) made it mandatory for workers to wear masks (although management has provided masks for those who want them), and so, a bit like Cosmo Kramer in the episode of “Seinfeld” in which he participates in an AIDS march but chooses not to wear the red AIDS ribbon (“This is America! I don’t have to wear anything I don’t want to!”) we have elected not to wear masks.

But that has meant that we’ve had to deal with shoppers who, often in a challenging or even threatening tone, inquire as to why we’re not wearing them.

And just about all of our responses have been found unsatisfactory. Those responses to “Why don’t you have a mask on?” include:

“Oh, is that the law now?”

“Because I don’t want to hide my million-dollar smile!”

“I’m counting on my faith in God to safeguard my health.”

“Because I’m not participating in the mass hysteria.”

“Oops! I must’ve left it in the Range Rover!”

“I haven’t yet found one that makes the right fashion statement.”

“I must’ve left it with my hard hat. You know, the one I should be wearing because the sky is falling!”

That last one caused the “inquisitor” to turn on her heel and march directly to Customer Service and (in clear violation of “social distancing”) get right in the face of the manager there to demand that the “impudent” worker be immediately fired. Fortunately, our CS people are accustomed to dealing with shoppers who have a need to show what powerful and influential people they are. They also know that employees who can be relied upon to show up, every day, on time and perform menial work for relatively low pay are not that easy to replace.

Still, it’s a good thing the question “Why don’t you have a mask on?” wasn’t answered with “Because it’s still a free country and I’m not a [F-ing] sheep, that’s why!“

