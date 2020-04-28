https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/nunes-evidence-will-show-michael-flynn-set-government/

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as national security adviser to President Trump, likely was framed by members of his own government, says U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

And soon everyone will know.

Flynn was convicted of lying to FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller, but he has submitted court documents to withdraw his guilty plea.

But last week, Flynn’s new legal team declared new evidence submitted in his case under seal proves he was “set up” by the FBI.

In an interview with Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo, Nunes discussed allegations that the FBI’s top leadership concealed “exculpatory evidence” from Flynn’s lawyers.

“The media has been promoting these — this Russia hoax for so long,” Nunes said. “And the reality — you have … the former head of the DIA, who has been strung up here for year after year after year, in what was now likely, we’re going to find out, he was framed. Imagine that, being framed by our own government and by political operatives who don’t like you.”

Flynn’s lead lawyer, Sidney Powell, contends the case should be dismissed.

The documents Powell cited are from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeffrey Jensen, who was asked by Attorney General William Barr earlier this year to review the case.

The documents could be unsealed this week.

Already, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan canceled a sentencing hearing that was planned for Feb. 27 until further order of the court.

In the process of withdrawing his guilty plea, Flynn has accused federal prosecutors of “egregious government misconduct.”

