https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/04/28/officials-in-ca-town-call-for-planning-commissioner-to-be-fired-for-tossing-a-cat-during-videoconference-n386049

City officials in Vallejo, California are calling for Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer to be fired after being seen throwing a cat and drinking on a teleconference meeting last week.

CNN:

On April 20, the city’s planning commission met to discuss a local Costco project and the issue of physical distancing among other topics. The meeting was recorded and is available to be viewed by the public. When the moderator asks Platzer for comment, a cat can be heard meowing in the background. “Ok, well, I’d like to first introduce my cat,” Platzer said, while lifting up the cat to the camera. He then tosses the cat and a thud can be heard off camera.

(Platzer is on the lower left)

[embedded content]

The other commissioners obviously have never been a cat companion. The cat was not hurt nor was he ever in danger of being hurt. The cat may have been annoyed at being tossed but the idea you should fire someone for doing what cat owners do every day is absurd.

Not so Mr. Platzer’s drinking. CNN:

In another moment of the meeting, Platzer, who was appointed to his seat in 2016, can be seen drinking what appears to be a bottle of beer. After the meeting ends and everyone else has left the call, Platzer can be heard saying, “I’m going to call bull—- on you little b—–s.” CNN has reached out to Platzer for comment.

Yeah, I’d say that’s a firing offense. Especially since the video of the meeting is available for public viewing. Platzer probably knows that too.

“The City does not condone the behavior that Vallejo Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer exhibited during the April 20th Planning Commission meeting,” a statement from the City of Vallejo spokeswoman Christina Lee said. Lee added that Mayor Bob Sampayan has requested that the city council consider the immediate removal of Platzer from the planning commission at their next meeting on Tuesday.

Platzer apologized, but it won’t save his job.

The Vallejo Times-Herald reported over the weekend that Platzer said in an email to the paper that he had resigned, effective immediately, while also apologizing for his actions. “I did not conduct myself in the Zoom meeting in a manner befitting of a planning commissioner and apologize for any harm I may have inflicted,” Platzer wrote in his email to the Times-Herald.

The guy could be brought up on charges of animal abuse anyway, so he’ll probably be fined for treating his cat like, well, a cat. The kitty is probably a little bemused by the whole episode — and bored. He just wanted his friend to pay a little attention to him and, as happens to cats everywhere when they become too demanding, he was brushed aside. He knows that next time, his plaintive meowing will probably work and he’ll get the attention he thinks he deserves.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

