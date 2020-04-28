https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/outrageous-fox-news-cuts-ties-diamond-silk-discussing-conspiracy-theories-coronavirus/

FOX News cut ties with the popular conservative duo Diamond and Silk recently after their comments on coronavirus.

The Daily Beast, who broke the story, says the ladies were promoting “conspiracy theories” on the coronavirus. The two sisters were favorites of Trump supporters and President Trump. They appeared with President Trump at several rallies throughout the years.

The sisters alleged that the coronavirus deaths were inflated to make Donald Trump look bad. In Pennsylvania last week the governor had to remove 269 fake covid deaths from the state totals. In New York state they added 3,700 covid deaths to their totals that included “presumed” cases.

So Diamond and Silk are banned for promoting “conspiracy theories” but Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx are NOT banned after over estimating coronavirus deaths by 30 fold and destroying the US economy?

How does that work.

President Trump retweeted his support for Diamond and Silk today.

But I love Diamond & Silk, and so do millions of people! https://t.co/RBX9bmFIwH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2020

CNN’s creepy Oliver Darcy is mentioned in this report.

Newsweek reported:

Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, two women respectively known as Diamond and Silk, will no longer appear on Fox News or its online streaming service Fox Nation, following their tweets and videos pushing coronavirus conspiracy theories, according to The Daily Beast. The duo—who first rose to prominence during the 2016 election as pro-Trump YouTubers, hosts of “Women United for Trump” events and occasional on-stage speakers at his rallies—have since made appearances on Fox News’s Fox and Friends, Watters’ World and contributed original weekly content to Fox Nation. Though the duo has regularly contributed five- to seven-minute-long videos to Fox Nation each week since December 18, CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy noted that they haven’t added any new videos since April 7, one day after the duo was briefly locked out of Twitter for a tweet telling their 1.4 million followers to defy quarantine stay-at-home orders, thus violating the microblogging platform’s policy against COVID-19 misinformation.

