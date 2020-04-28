http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LmeAdCC6aaI/

Newly drafted New England Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser has confirmed that he will be removing — not just covering — a tattoo that the media claims represents a “right-wing militia.”

Rohrwasser sports a “Three Percent” tattoo near the crook of his left arm, a slogan the media claims represents “anti-government” groups that advocate a strict adherence to the U.S. Constitution. Media reports also claim these groups are associated with “white supremacist” groups.

Since Sunday’s NFL Draft, Rohrwasser has become the focus of attacks because of the tattoo. Extremist left-wing writer Jemele Hill, for instance, claimed without evidence that Rohrwasser is a “white supremacist.”

On Sunday, the 23-year-old player said he would cover the tattoo he “ignorantly” got when he was 18. Now, though, Rohrwasser is going farther and is saying he intends to remove it entirely because it does not represent who he is, ESPN reported.

“As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it was exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body,” Rohrwasser said. “I said cover it up [to reporters], but I want to get it removed from my body. It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly.” `

The Marshall University graduate said that he got the tattoo thinking it was a “patriotic sentiment.”

“It was described to me as the percentage of colonists that rose up against the government of the British. I was like, ‘Wow, that is such an American sentiment, a patriotic sentiment.’ Coming from a military family, I thought that really spoke to me. I always was proud to be an American. I’m very proud to be an American,” he told Boston’s WBZ TV.

After saying that he was shocked when critics on social media began calling him names over the tattoo, Rohrwasser broke down and apologized to his family and friends who were stuck having to defend him.

“I’m sorry for all my [friends] and family that have to defend me. Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I’ll ever have. To them, I’m sorry,” he said. “I’m going to learn from this. I’m going to take ownership of it. This is not who I am. No matter what, that’s not who I am. Hopefully, you will all find that out.”

