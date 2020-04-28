http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/jF13vhCHMqs/

As Congress weighs another relief package amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has many small businesses closed until stay-at-home orders are lifted, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) floated out the possibility of a minimum guaranteed income for workers.

Pelosi said on “MSNBC Live” a minimum guaranteed income is “perhaps” now “worthy” of getting looked at being added into the next funding package.

“[A]s we go forward, let’s see what works,” Pelosi outlined. “What is operational, and what needs other attention? Others have suggested a minimum … guaranteed income for people. Is that worthy of attention now? Perhaps so because there are many more people than just in small business and hired by small business as important as that is to the vitality of our economy and other people who are not in the public sector meeting our needs in so many ways that may need some assistance as well.”

She added, “But again, recognize the realities of it all. What is the execution of it? What is working? And … what are we getting our money’s worth on? I think we have to look at that, too. How is the money being spent? With all the best intentions in the world, but nonetheless, we want the money to go where it needs.”

