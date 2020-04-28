http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lCymelmO02U/

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) shot back at President Donald Trump for commenting about her freezer full of ice cream today at the White House.

While discussing Pelosi canceling plans to call Congress back to Washington, Trump said, “The Democrats, they don’t want to come back. I think they should be back here, but they don’t, they’re enjoying their vacation…If you look at Nancy Pelosi eating ice cream on late-night television.”

Pelosi said, “We have a problem with the president. I don’t know why some other Republicans in the country, in the establishment, you know many of them well, are not just speaking out and saying this is not the Republican Party. The Republican Party is a Grand Old Party in our country. I say to my Republican friends, and I do have some, take your back your party. We need a strong Republican party in our country that has contributed so much to the success in America. And yet we have people being silent on this behavior.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “It’s such a good point that as you’re talking, I’m trying to figure out what John McCain or John Boehner, what their profanity-laced response would have been, that I couldn’t have put on this program but that you certainly would have heard and I might have heard about injecting bleach.”

She continued, “I mean, you’re right. It’s Trump. He’s the problem. And he is more likely to see you on TV than if you went down there. They’re not wearing masks anyway, so I’m not sure that is a safe idea. Just expand a little bit on this idea of a zombie GOP. Did they speak out in the same way that the state of Washington spoke out, and the makers of Lysol spoke out, I think Governor Hogan spoke out? Where are the Republican House members who don’t want their kids or loved ones injecting bleach to their body to clean their lungs? Have you heard from any of them?”

Pelosi said, “Governor Hogan is Republican, and he certainly has spoken up and other governors. We had strong bipartisan support, Democrats, and Republicans in support of state and local investments as we go forward in the next bill. That is to support our heroes, our healthcare providers, our first responders, police, fire, emergency services, people, our teachers, our transit workers, our postal workers who deliver the mail and medicine to many people in our country certainly our seniors over time, our food providers, the list goes on.”

She continued, “So rather than spending talking about the president saying we are injecting Lysol in our lungs —he mades a big fuss about my having ice cream in my freezer. That is his latest today, his most current today, she has Lysol in her freezer. I have ice cream in my freezer. I guess that’s better than having Lysol in somebody’s lungs as he is suggesting.”

She added, “Again, enough of him, enough of him, it’s not worth it to just dwell on him. We have to go forward, and the Republicans will have to make their own decision. I can just imagine what John McCain would be saying now, that great American patriot who was treated disrespectfully by this president.”

