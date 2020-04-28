https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/04/28/pentagon-oh-way-ufos-real/

This news broke yesterday, and as regular readers likely know, I tend to be among the first to jump on a good UFO story. This one, however, I originally took a pass on because there really wasn’t all that much “news” involved. The Pentagon, seemingly unprompted (or at least not specifying which journalist, if any, was asking about it) decided to officially release three videos purportedly showing Unexplained Aerospace/Ariel Phenomenon (basically UFOs). I headed over to check out the files instantly (of course) only to discover that they were the exact same three videos that we’ve been discussing here since December of 2017. One was taken during an encounter with the Nimitz carrier group in 2004 and the others were from encounters with the Roosevelt carrier group in 2015. Still, plenty of mainstream media outlets, including ABC News, saw fit to at least mention it.

The Pentagon has declassified three previously leaked top secret U.S. Navy videos that show “unexplained aerial phenomena” and that some believe could show Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) in an effort “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos,” said a Pentagon spokesperson. “The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified’”, the spokesperson added. The videos, previously acknowledged by the Navy as being real, captured what Navy fighter pilots saw on their video sensors during training flights in 2004 and 2015.

This obviously caused a stir in the ufology community and generated some interesting speculation and discussion, leading me to bring it up here today. What should have been one of the most obvious observations was brought up by Greg Price who wrote about the story at the Daily Caller. He later took to Twitter to express his amazement at one angle of the story which really should have been groundbreaking news but was landing with a thud in most of the press. (Adult language warning)

“We literally confirmed the existence of UFOs today and nobody gives a s**t.”

That is sort of remarkable, isn’t it? The new was put out, as always, by Pentagon spokeswoman Susan Gough, who I’ve dealt with before often enough that she has her own content tag here on our site. But as we’ve previously discussed, getting any answers out of the Pentagon is like pulling teeth and they constantly contradict themselves. They also make statements that are later shown to be highly deceptive on this subject, if not patently false. (Saying the Luis Elizondo never worked on the AATIP program is only one of many examples.)

But in essence, Greg is correct. What actually happened was that after more than two years of badgering and decades worth of investigations, the Pentagon came out and confirmed that UFOs are real and they have no idea what they are or where they came from. That should have been groundbreaking news, but apparently 2020 is so incredibly messed up that few people are interested unless aliens are coming down to finally put us out of our collective misery. #sigh

A few other odd facts involving this announcement were uncovered later. Researcher and investigative journalist Dave Beaty looked into the files and discovered a peculiar glitch. Two of the files are of the normal format you’d expect in most government releases on any subject. But one of them – the FLIR video – was different.

Doing some analysis DoD UAP videos from 4.27.20 1-FLIR.mp4 The video decoder shows mp4 handler “(C) 2007 Google Inc. v06.24.2007.” Which means it was on YouTube in 2007 and downloaded. IMO that’s odd. https://t.co/zUQPJEyOHS@james_greywood @LtTimMcMillan @UfoJoe11 #TicTac pic.twitter.com/WVz2o2pcFW — Dave Beaty (@dave_beaty) April 28, 2020

The fact that the copy of the video released by the Pentagon was, at some point, downloaded from YouTube is curious. There’s plenty of speculation as to why, but the most solid guess I’ve heard thus far is that the Navy failed to even keep a copy of the video after the initial investigation so they later had to go steal it from the public domain. The alternate theory is that the version that was put out on YouTube (originally in 2007 before it “disappeared”) was stripped of sensitive information so they preferred to release that one. This suggests that there’s potentially another, possibly even longer version that we’re not being shown.

Of course, I will repeat one belief that I’ve maintained from the beginning. Our military pilots have been saying for some time now that these were not unique events. They see these things all the time. But until recently, they weren’t supposed to talk about them. The guys from the Nimitz said they’d seen dozens of them for weeks on end. The idea that the government only has three videos after all this time is patently nonsensical and I don’t believe it for a minute.

But there you have it, folks. In case you were wondering, the United States government has officially confirmed the existence of UFOs. They still don’t have a word to say about the possibility of extraterrestrial life being involved (assuming it is), but I’m guessing that’s going to be coming in time. It’s not impossible that we’re witnessing some sort of official government disclosure on the UFO topic, but they’re doing it in dribs and drabs.

