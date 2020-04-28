https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/people-dying-believe-money-nevada-doctors-sue-democrat-governor-hydroxychloroquine-ban-video/

In March — Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak (D) issued an emergency order limiting access to the use of anti-malaria drugs such as hydroxychloroquine for Coronavirus patients.

But there’s more…

If you read the governor’s order he also prevented senior citizens from using chloroquine as a prophylactic to ward off the disease.



Governor Sisolak’s Chief Medical Officer of Nevada is named Ihsan Azzam and he is the one who advised Gov. Sisolak to make it illegal to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to COVID-19 victims unless in an institutional setting. Ihsan Azzam does not have a license to practice medicine in the United States and yet he is dictating public health policy in Nevada.

Now Nevada doctors are suing the Democrat governor for the right to prescribe hydroxychloroquine on their patients.

TRENDING: INSANE! Dr. Deborah Birx: Social Distancing to Remain “Throughout Summer”

Dr. Bruce Fong and his attorney joined Laura Ingraham to discuss their lawsuit.

His attorney Joey Gilbert then told Laura, “People are dying. People are dying. If this is not used in a therapeutic use window which is a sensitive time period, each and every case is different. It depends on who you are. You know, 90% of population, maybe 80-85% are going to be fine. But it’s that 15% of high risk that are going to die… I believe this is about money. I believe this is about panic and creating a whole swath of problems for America.”

The governor has no right to prevent doctors from treating patients with life-saving drugs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]