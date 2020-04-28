https://www.theblaze.com/news/americans-breaking-point-lockdown-continues-into-summer

Almost three-quarters of polled Americans say that they will hit a mental “breaking point” if stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19 remain in place through the summer months.

What are the details?

According to Newsweek, a recent survey found that the majority of respondents said they were concerned over their mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey, conducted by Kelton Global, queried 1,895 U.S. adults between April 3 and April 6.

The poll found that 69% of Americans said they were “extremely worried” about traveling on airliners, and 62% were concerned about visiting restaurants.

Newsweek also reported that the majority of respondents said that they were concerned over “traditional transportation and business activities” when the nation does lift its social distancing and stay-at-home measures. And 76% of adults also admitted that they were “extremely worried” about ever taking a cruise liner again, and 43% of those people said that their fear of cruise ships “will likely last forever.”

Seventy-two percent of respondents said that if they had to endure another 30 days of lockdown measures, it would force them to a mental or emotional “breaking point.”

The outlet noted that 100% of respondents said they would have “some type of mental or emotional breakdown if stay-at-home orders” ran more than six months.

At least 69% of respondents reported that they would forever change at least one “everyday behavior” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty percent of adult women polled said they’d reached their breaking points in the first week of April. Twelve percent of men reported the same feeling.

Of the survey, Dr. Martin Eichholz — Kelton Global’s chief insights officer — said, “Our findings highlight the increasingly serious implications of stay-at-home orders, and puts some urgency on the actions of politicians and organizations who try to manage the COVID-19 fallout.”

