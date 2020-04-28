http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/v70aU-V1_zw/

A majority of voters (51 percent) disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus crisis, and Monday’s Morning Consult survey revealing that Trump is eight points underwater on the issue “marked Trump’s worst showing since tracking began at the end of February.”

The poll, conducted April 24-26 with a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, found that just 43 percent approve of how Trump is dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Net Approval of Trump’s Coronavirus Response Reaches New Low https://t.co/9tlU1mk7mO via @eyokley pic.twitter.com/sM6DttpB4A — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) April 27, 2020

According to Morning Consult, “41 percent of voters ‘strongly’ disapprove of Trump’s coronavirus response, up 13 points since” his numbers peaked in a mid-March poll “while the share who strongly approve dropped 7 points to 23 percent during that time.”

The president’s unfavorable numbers have gone up the more he has used the daily coronavirus briefings to ramble and complain about the way the legacy media that he purportedly does not care about are covering his administration.

A majority (54%) of voters have found Trump’s briefings to be frustrating while a plurality (47%) said they were “counter-productive,” according to another Morning Consult poll.

