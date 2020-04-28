https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/reality-tv-star-ashley-ross-dead-age-34/

On Monday, Ashley Ross, also known as Ms. Minnie, passed away after suffering complications following a car accident that took place the night before.

At 11 p.m. Sunday night, Ross was involved in a “hit and run car accident” according to what her representative told USA Today.

She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, where she passed away around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Ross was known as a founding cast member of “Little Women: Atlanta,” though she didn’t start out to become a reality tv star. Initially, she was a hairdresser.

“The opportunity came and fell into my lap and I ran with it,” she said in an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Apparently, she was known by the cast as “Mama Bear” and was the one they would turn to when they needed some guidance.

“Everybody in the whole group, they come to me for advice,” she explained. “I’m always the peacemaker.”

On Tuesday, the sad news of her passing was posted to her Instagram acc0unt.

“Full Statement from the management team of @MsMinnieLW,” the post began. “It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34.”

“The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

Many have extended their condolences to the family and expressed their sorrow over the loss of life.

“Lifetime and the Little Women Family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved ‘Ms. Minnie,’” Lifetime representative Theresa Black told USA Today.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women: Atlanta. She will be dearly missed.”

Ross’ publicist said that the 34-year-old will be missed and that she made a big impact on the lives of those around her.

“Ashley was a sweet and kind person with a big heart,” she told CNN. “She was an advocate for St. Jude and young women. She will be remembered for her contagious smile.”

