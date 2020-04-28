https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/justin-amash-libertarian-president-campaign/2020/04/28/id/965138

Rep. Justin Amash, the Republican-turned-independent from Michigan, announced Tuesday night he would explore running for president as a Libertarian, the strongest sign yet he will run as a third-party candidate.

Amash’s long-shot bid comes as the presidential campaign has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amash tweeted:

“Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational’s nomination for president of the United States. Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people.”

Amash, a 40-year-old conservative lawmaker who has been a member of Congress since 2011 and had helped found the House Freedom Caucus, left the Republican Party last July after his criticisms of President Donald Trump alienated him from his former allies.

He joined with Democrats to vote to impeach Trump, but on most policy issues still votes as a straight-line Republican.

Though Amash is a conservative and former member of the GOP, it is not clear he would draw away Trump support. Some observers think his candidacy would be more likely to pick off potential disaffected Republican voters who were considering Democrat Joe Biden.

“Trump has the Republican Party locked down, so any Republican at this point who is not voting for Trump is a potential Biden voter,” The Hill quoted a GOP operative earlier this month. “But if you’re a Republican who is just tired of the noise, and you don’t necessarily agree with Biden on the issues and all of a sudden Justin Amash comes along, here’s a pretty attractive third-party option for you now.”

Former Republican and Never-Trumper Tom Nichols agreed on Twitter, saying, “There is a large chance this will re-elect Trump.”

Amash’s announcement comes a day after former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura announced on Twitter he is exploring a Green Party presidential bid.

Ventura tweeted:

“OK, I’ve decided I’m going to test the waters. IF I were going to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I’ve endorsed the party and I’m testing the waters.”

Ventura wrote in a follow-up tweet:

“To be clear: I haven’t filed anything. I authorized a letter of interest that was sent on my behalf to the Greens and I’m testing the waters for Green Party nomination. I’m an independent. I’m not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they’re not the solution,”

Newsmax writer Greg Richter contributed to this story.

