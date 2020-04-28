https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/rhode-island-school-teacher-resigns-viral-tgp-report-offering-pay-someone-coronavirus-cough-president-trump/

The Rhode Island public school teacher who offered to pay someone to cough on President Donald Trump has resigned following the viral Gateway Pundit report on her social media posts.

Amy Bednarz was a 6th grade teacher at Villa Nova Middle School in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, whose extremist posts were uncovered by Reason Foundation Director of School Choice Corey A. DeAngelis.

On Wednesday evening, the Woonsocket School Committee voted 5-0 to accept a resignation settlement agreement with Bednarz.

Bednarz did not receive a cash settlement, according to a report from the Providence Journal. Instead, her record will reflect that she was not removed for cause and she will get medical coverage through August. She also agreed not to sue Woonsocket over the incident.

UPDATE: “Bednarz, who had been on paid administrative leave while the Education Department investigated, did not receive money as part of the settlement.”https://t.co/H0gHYfyBu5 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 28, 2020

Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green also responded to the accusations, saying it was not acceptable and “not representative of the overwhelming majority of Rhode Island teachers,” according to a report from local station WJAR.

As TGP previously reported, Bednarz used an anonymous account to offer money for someone for infecting the president.

The tweet read, “Somebody with Covid-19, I will pay you to cough on #Trump.”

Bednarz deleted her entire Twitter account minutes after Gateway Pundit contacted her public Facebook page asking her to comment for the original report.

Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green previously responded to an aggregated version of the Gateway Pundit’s report on another website, saying that “it is unprofessional and sends the wrong message during a time when our whole education community is setting a national example. This is not acceptable and certainly not representative of the overwhelming majority of RI teachers.”

When Bednarz isn’t calling for biological terrorism, she also has a bad habit of harassing school choice advocates on social media, including threatening the children of Keri Rodriguez, the president of the National Parents Union.

Bednarz’ hostility towards Rodriguez has been so severe that she wrote a blog detailing her experiences with the teacher — which included threats against her family and repeatedly calling her on the telephone.

