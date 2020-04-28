https://www.dailywire.com/news/rose-mcgowan-unloads-on-joe-biden-in-demanding-he-drop-out-you-are-a-creep

Actress-turned-activist Rose McGowan slammed Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday as more details emerged about a rape allegation that he is facing from a former Senate staffer that worked for him in the early ’90s.

McGowan made the remarks in response to a tweet from the Biden campaign that said that Biden would host a town hall Tuesday afternoon on how the pandemic is impacting women.

McGowan tweeted: “Let me guess? [Michelle Obama] is endorsing you? Answer your taxpayers, answer Tara Reade, stop speaking through your manager. You are a creep. You know it. We know it. I know it. Tara definitely knows it. #DropOutBiden”

Let me guess? @MichelleObama is endorsing you? Answer your taxpayers, answer Tara Reade, stop speaking through your manager. You are a creep. You know it. We know it. I know it. Tara definitely knows it. #DropOutBiden https://t.co/Jyp3PKT0SX — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 28, 2020

McGowan’s comments come in response to the growing scandal that the Biden campaign and the mainstream media has attempted to ignore on a 1993 allegation from former Biden staffer Tara Reade.

Reade described the alleged assault, “It happened all at once…his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. Yeah, and he went down my skirt but then up inside it, and he penetrated me with his fingers, and he was kissing me at the same time, and he was saying something to me. He said several things. I can’t remember everything he said.”

More evidence that Reade had told people about the alleged incident at the time emerged last week when a video clip from that year surfaced that allegedly showed Reade’s mother calling into CNN to ask what she should do about her daughter who was having problems with a “prominent senator.”

The Daily Wire reported: “The August 11, 1993, video was unearthed by NewsBusters late on Friday afternoon. It is important to note that King reportedly did not include the names of callers on his show, although Reade told Politico that the women’s voice in the clip is her mother’s voice.”

Transcript of the video:

LARRY KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello. CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him. KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it? CALLER: That’s true.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: HERE is the video from August 11,1993’s ‘Larry King Live’ described by @TheIntercept (and Tara Reade) as allegedly featuring her mother calling in and alluding to Reade’s sexual assault claims against @JoeBiden (blog here by @ScottJW) https://t.co/fCgEqBnX7n pic.twitter.com/V5FGHskv56 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2020

On Monday, Business Insider reported:

Now two more sources have come forward to corroborate certain details about Reade’s claims. One of them — a former neighbor of Reade’s — has told Insider for the first time, on the record, that Reade disclosed details about the alleged assault to her in the mid-1990s. “This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” Lynda LaCasse, who lived next door to Reade in the mid-’90s, told Insider. The other source, Lorraine Sanchez, who worked with Reade in the office of a California state senator in the mid-’90s, told Insider that she recalls Reade complaining at the time that her former boss in Washington, DC, had sexually harassed her, and that she had been fired after raising concerns.

