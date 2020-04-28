http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/82mH1HQm3dI/

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump for his response in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as the coming months.

According to Scarborough, Trump has “remained oblivious” to the threat of the virus, and the travel ban the president put in place in January on China, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated, was “toothless.”

“[E]ven that, of course, so-called ban was toothless,” Scarborough remarked. “Four hundred and thirty thousand people came to America from China at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. And even after that toothless ban was put in place, 40,000 more people came from China to America because he had so many exceptions.”

He continued, “[T]his president has always infamously been incapable of ingesting any information from his briefers. They try to keep it simple. We’ve read one story after another about how they had to dumb it down, keep it simple, try to keep the briefings on one page. And then they found out he couldn’t even maintain attention during that one-page briefing, unless they put his name in the briefing a lot. Then they tried to go to oral briefings. It was the same thing. And so, you look historically, yes, there’s the question, did FDR miss the warning signs about Pearl Harbor in 1941? Did George W. Bush miss the warning signs about 9/11 in 2001? Well, here we are in 2020, and it wasn’t just one or two warning signs. The lights were blinking throughout the month of January, with even [Peter] Navarro writing a memo to him, saying up to 500,000 people could die. And then in February, he started talking about how it could cost millions of lives and trillions of dollars to our economy. This president, in the coming months, still remained oblivious to the threat.”

