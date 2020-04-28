https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/schumer-push-legislation-banning-trumps-signature-stimulus-checks/

The Democrats just can’t stand it when President Trump gets any credit for anything.

Many Americans across the country recently received $1,200 from the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by the president. Many of the checks carried Trump’s name, who also penned a letter to Americans, which was sent out by the Internal Revenue Service.

Now. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), a longtime sufferer of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), is pushing new legislation to ban the president’s signature from stimulus checks.

Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) are currently working to draft a fourth coronavirus relief package, which is expected to be introduced when Congress returns to work soon. The bill is expected to spend another $1 trillion and a White House adviser on Tuesday said more direct payments to Americans could be part of the package.

The Democratic Senate leader has offered a special provision to ban Trump from putting his name on physical stimulus checks.

“The so-called ‘No PR Act’ would prohibit the use of federal dollars toward any material that promotes the names or signatures of Trump or Vice President Mike Pence,” Politico reports.

“President Trump unfortunately appears to see the pandemic as just another opportunity to promote his own political interests,” Schumer said in a statement. “The No PR Act puts an end to the president’s exploitation of taxpayer money for promotional material that only benefits his re-election campaign.”

“Delaying the release of stimulus checks so his signature could be added is a waste of time and money,” Schumer added.

The Washington Post on April 15 posted a story about Trump headlined, “In unprecedented move, Treasury orders Trump’s name printed on stimulus checks.”

The piece included a charge by unnamed officials saying a team of IRS officials “is now racing to implement a programming change that two senior IRS officials said will probably lead to a delay in issuing the first batch of paper checks. They are scheduled to be sent Thursday to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service for printing and issuing.”

Then The Daily Mail picked it up, morphing the story into this headline: “Stimulus checks worth $1,200 for every American have been ‘delayed for days because Donald Trump demanded the IRS print his name on them after being told he was not allowed to sign them.”

Within hours, the story was all over the mainstream media, with the liberal news networks airing it repeatedly.

But it wasn’t true.

“Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned — there is absolutely no delay whatsoever,” a Treasury Department spokesman said in a statement to NBC News. “In fact, we expect the first checks to be in the mail early next week which is well in advance of when the first checks went out in 2008 and well in advance of initial estimates.”

The spokesman said Treasury and IRS officials “have worked around the clock to get fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans” and said the quick turnaround was a “major achievement.”

Americans are receiving letters signed by Trump that praised their efforts to battle the virus.

“Every citizen should take tremendous pride in the selflessness, courage and compassion of our people,” the letter concludes. “America’s drive, determination, innovation and sheer willpower have conquered every previous challenge — and they will continue to conquer this one too. Just as we have before, America will triumph yet again — and rise to new heights of greatness. We will do it together, as one nation, stronger than ever before.”

