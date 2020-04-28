http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aqDWFbWBurQ/

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday sounded off on President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and even had a message for him about how to get the United States economy back open with a proper plan.

Schumer advised Trump that he is “hurting the recovery” he “so badly” wants by not having adequate testing. He then emphasized that the “best way” to recover from the health crisis is testing.

“You know the report they issued yesterday — it was pathetic,” Schumer stated. “It didn’t have any details. And then at the end, it said let the states do it. no one in the administration has given an answer specifically as to how the states should do it. And that’s one of the reasons I think we need hearings. I want to hear from … [Birx], Fauci and Azar. What is the plan? How are the states going to do this, and why isn’t the federal government doing it?”

“President Donald Trump, you’re hurting the recovery you want so badly by not having the tests,” he added. “The best way to recover quickly is testing, testing, testing. I want him to do the right thing. I want him to do the right thing for the American people, and it is frustrating. … Worse than frustrating.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

