NBC News reporters Julie Tsirkin and Mike Memoli reported a short while ago (as I write this) that Sen. Gillibrand was asked about Tara Reade’s allegations today during a conference call. Gillibrand replied, “I stand by Vice President Biden. He’s devoted his life to supporting women and he has vehemently denied this allegation.”

Notable: @SenGillibrand asked today on a conference call about Tara Reade allegations of assault by @JoeBiden. She says, “I stand by Vice President Biden. He’s devoted his life to supporting women and he has vehemently denied this allegation.” Per @JulieNBCNews — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) April 28, 2020

This is quite a stunning turn around for Sen. Gillibrand. During the Kavanaugh confirmation two years ago, she repeatedly made it clear that to not believe Dr. Ford was to not believe women as a whole. Here are a few of the tweets she published back in 2018. Let’s start with this one in which Gillibrand claims all Democrats are asking for is a nominee who has “never assaulted a woman.”

.@HeidiHeitkamp’s opponent, Kevin Cramer, just supported Judge Kavanaugh by saying it’s unreasonable to require “a perfect record.” To be clear, the “perfect record” we’re asking for from a Supreme Court justice is that they’ve never assaulted a woman. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 22, 2018

Back then she was outraged that dastardly Republicans “don’t believe women.”

Senate Republicans aren’t even pretending to consider Dr. Ford’s testimony. Rushing a vote sends a clear signal: They don’t value survivors. They don’t believe women. https://t.co/gwQUr9b3Ci — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 25, 2018

When it came to having Dr. Ford’s back, Gillibrand wanted it to be almost literal.

When Dr. Blasey Ford testifies, I’ll be there. I’ll have her back, and so will millions of women all across this country. America’s women are listening, we’re paying attention, and we believe her. pic.twitter.com/34NwVpI4cp — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 26, 2018

This one is pretty awkward: “Past actions matter. We need another nominee.”

At the end of the day, Judge Kavanaugh is interviewing for a job. And in job interviews, character counts. Past actions matter. We need another nominee. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 26, 2018

In case it wasn’t clear how she felt:

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, you are a hero. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 27, 2018

Staring at an all-male Senate majority, Dr. Ford gave a powerful, honest testimony of the lasting trauma Judge Kavanaugh has caused her. The bravery she’s demonstrated has made her a hero. To survivors of sexual assault, to women and to our country. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 28, 2018

Gillibrand pledged to stand with survivors of sexual assault “Now and always.”

Every day, but this week especially, I want you to know that if you are a survivor of sexual assault, you are not alone. I hear you, I believe you, and I am standing with you. Now and always. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 28, 2018

Anyone who would vote for Kavanaugh after hearing from Ford is saying “the experiences of women don’t matter.”

Any senator who votes to confirm Judge Kavanaugh after Dr. Ford’s testimony is telling our country exactly this: the experiences of women don’t matter. Their trauma doesn’t matter. Their stories and their voices don’t matter. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 28, 2018

“Don’t rest until we get to the bottom of this.”

The White House didn’t want to hear from Dr. Blasey Ford. They didn’t want a complete FBI investigation until they were forced to conduct one — and even then, they only wanted a sham investigation to provide cover. Keep speaking out. Don’t rest until we get to the bottom of this. https://t.co/ZTdM7VSGZ4 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 1, 2018

The stakes were high for those willing to vote for Kavanaugh:

The stakes of the vote on Kavanaugh? Deciding whether we’re a country that listens to and believes women. Each of my colleagues in the Senate needs to determine if women’s voices, traumas and stories matter to them. I’ve made my decision. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 3, 2018

“It’s really about who we are as a country.”

So what do we do next in the fight to stop Judge Kavanaugh and stand with survivors? We fight like our rights and lives are on the line, because they are. Keep going. Be heard. pic.twitter.com/P6ekshwDW5 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 4, 2018

“Are we a country that values women? Do we believe women when they tell us about sexual trauma?”

Women are watching as the most powerful people in this country disbelieve, distrust and minimize their experiences. We need to answer this: Are we a country that values women? Do we believe women when they tell us about sexual trauma? Do the stories of survivors matter to us? — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 4, 2018

Even in defeat, Gillibrand saw a silver lining: “Her strength will forever be a source of strength as we continue to fight for survivors to be believed, for women to be valued. And we won’t stop fighting.”

But make no mistake: Our fight was not for nothing. The bravery of Dr. Ford’s testimony inspired women everywhere. Her strength will forever be a source of strength as we continue to fight for survivors to be believed, for women to be valued. And we won’t stop fighting. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 6, 2018

But it sounds as if Sen. Gillibrand has stopped fighting. She’s now siding with Biden because he denied the allegations and, suddenly, that’s good enough. All that heated rhetoric about what kind of country we are going to be and having a nominee who hasn’t assaulted anyone, forget that stuff. Gillibrand’s hypocrisy on this is so glaring that I’m somewhat amazed she’s not embarrassed by it. I’ll close with a speech Gillibrand made backed by model Emily Ratajkowski and actress Amy Schumer. What happened to this person?

