https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/04/28/sen-gillibrand-stand-vice-president-biden-vehemently-denied-allegation/

NBC News reporters Julie Tsirkin and Mike Memoli reported a short while ago (as I write this) that Sen. Gillibrand was asked about Tara Reade’s allegations today during a conference call. Gillibrand replied, “I stand by Vice President Biden. He’s devoted his life to supporting women and he has vehemently denied this allegation.”

This is quite a stunning turn around for Sen. Gillibrand. During the Kavanaugh confirmation two years ago, she repeatedly made it clear that to not believe Dr. Ford was to not believe women as a whole. Here are a few of the tweets she published back in 2018. Let’s start with this one in which Gillibrand claims all Democrats are asking for is a nominee who has “never assaulted a woman.”

Back then she was outraged that dastardly Republicans “don’t believe women.”

When it came to having Dr. Ford’s back, Gillibrand wanted it to be almost literal.

This one is pretty awkward: “Past actions matter. We need another nominee.”

In case it wasn’t clear how she felt:

Gillibrand pledged to stand with survivors of sexual assault “Now and always.”

Anyone who would vote for Kavanaugh after hearing from Ford is saying “the experiences of women don’t matter.”

“Don’t rest until we get to the bottom of this.”

The stakes were high for those willing to vote for Kavanaugh:

“It’s really about who we are as a country.”

“Are we a country that values women? Do we believe women when they tell us about sexual trauma?”

Even in defeat, Gillibrand saw a silver lining: “Her strength will forever be a source of strength as we continue to fight for survivors to be believed, for women to be valued. And we won’t stop fighting.”

But it sounds as if Sen. Gillibrand has stopped fighting. She’s now siding with Biden because he denied the allegations and, suddenly, that’s good enough. All that heated rhetoric about what kind of country we are going to be and having a nominee who hasn’t assaulted anyone, forget that stuff. Gillibrand’s hypocrisy on this is so glaring that I’m somewhat amazed she’s not embarrassed by it. I’ll close with a speech Gillibrand made backed by model Emily Ratajkowski and actress Amy Schumer. What happened to this person?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...