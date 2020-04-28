https://www.dailywire.com/news/staunch-biden-supporter-alyssa-milano-concedes-its-time-to-listen-to-biden-rape-accuser

Left-wing activist Alyssa Milano conceded on Monday night that it was time to listen to Tara Reade, who has accused Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden of rape, after more evidence this week that appears to substantiate the credibility of her claims.

Milano tweeted: “I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo”

I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 28, 2020

Reade made her allegations against Biden several weeks ago and, on Friday, a 1993 CNN interview was unearthed that reportedly showed Reade’s mother calling into the network and saying that her daughter was experiencing trouble with a “prominent Senator.”

On Monday, two more people who knew Reade in the ’90s reportedly came forward and said that she told them at the time about what had happened.

During an interview in early April, Milano said that she was “staying quiet” on the accusation because “the mainstream media” had not reported much on it.

“I’ve been very vocal for Biden and my support for him and I did do my due diligence because part of it was that Times Up decided not to take the case, and so…I did my work, and I spoke to Times Up and I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I’ve known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos without there being a thorough investigation,” Milano said. “And I’m sure that the mainstream media would be jumping all over this… if they found more evidence through their investigation. So I’m just sort of staying quiet about it.”

The Intercept reported in early April that Reade had reached out to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund seeking help but was allegedly denied. The Intercept reported:

By February, she learned from a new conversation with Time’s Up, which also involved Director Sharyn Tejani, that no assistance could be provided because the person she was accusing, Biden, was a candidate for federal office, and assisting a case against him could jeopardize the organization’s nonprofit status.

Milano was blasted by actress-turned-activist Rose McGowan over her remarks during the interview.

McGowan tweeted: “You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME”

You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME https://t.co/B7NHK4k09K — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 6, 2020

BuzzFeed News reported that Milano was still on board with promoting Biden as recently as last week.

“I still feel confident in endorsing Joe Biden,” Milano said. “I don’t go into these decisions ever lightly or without great thought and also research. I think when we get into this place of believing women, regardless of giving men due process, it actually does more harm to the movement than good.”

