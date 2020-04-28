https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/stocks-fall-dow-snaps-4-day-win-streak-big-tech-slides/

(CNBC) — Stocks fell on Tuesday after a volatile session as a decline in big tech shares took the wind out of a market rally that was sparked by optimism over a potential reopening of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 33 points lower, or 0.1%, snapping a four-session winning streak. The S&P 500 slid 0.5% while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4%. All three of the major indexes were up more than 1% earlier in the day.

Alphabet fell 3% ahead of its latest earnings release, which was scheduled for after the close. Facebook dropped 2.5% while Amazon slid 2.6%. Netflix shares fell 4.2% while Apple lost 1.6%.

