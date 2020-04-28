https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/switzerland-allows-grandparents-hug-grandkids-study-finds-young-children-not-transmit-coronvavirus/

Switzerland removed restrictions for grandparents this week in hugging their young grandchildren after studies found that young grandchildren do not transmit the disease and are at less risk for serious health issues due to the coronavirus.

A new study from Australia found that children are unlikely to transmit Covid-19 between each other or to adults.

Data (& sanity)-inspired covid19 social policy from Switzerland: Swiss grandparents told they “can now hug their (young, <10 y/o) grandkids… many grandparents “live to see their grandkids, it’s important for their mental well-being” https://t.co/BWJaQ6G22R pic.twitter.com/dMze6O6aAV — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) April 28, 2020

The Local reported:

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in mid-March, health authorities have been advising against the “mixing of the generations”, to avoid young people contaminating older people with the virus. But now the officials have revised this recommendation. According to Daniel Koch, the head of the infectious diseases unit at the Federal Department of Public Health (FOPH), it is no longer necessary to keep the distance between the grandparents and grandchildren. The original recommendation was issued “when our learning curve about the transmission of coronavirus was still high”, Koch said in a press conference on Monday afternoon. However, it has been revised because “we now know that young children don’t transmit the virus”, he added.

