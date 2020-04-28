https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/texas-governor-greg-abbott-reopening-businesses-state-beginning-friday/

Americans across the country are ready to go back to work.

In some states, people are protesting the shutdowns and demanding that their states reopen.

In Texas, no one is protesting, because Governor Greg Abbott is about to reopen much of the state.

The Texas Tribune reports:

TRENDING: INSANE! Dr. Deborah Birx: Social Distancing to Remain “Throughout Summer”

Gov. Greg Abbott to let restaurants, movie theaters and malls open with limited capacity Friday Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that he will let the state’s stay-at-home order expire Thursday as scheduled and allow businesses to begin reopening in phases the next day, the latest ramp-up in his push to restart the Texas economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. First to open Friday: retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls. But they will only be allowed to operate at 25% capacity. Museums and libraries will also be allowed to open at 25% capacity, but hands-on exhibits must remain closed. Abbott said a second phase of business reopenings could come as soon as May 18 — as long as the state sees “two weeks of data to confirm no flare-up of COVID-19.” That second phase would allow businesses to expand their occupancy to 50%, according to the governor. Abbott made the announcement during a news conference at the Texas Capitol, which he began by saying he would let the stay-at-home order expire because it “has done its job to slow the growth of COVID-19.”

Here are some updates from Abbott’s Twitter account:

Texas has launched an online #COVID19 test collection map to help Texans locate testing sites across the state. It shows detailed information on public & private testing sites including mobile, walk-in, & drive-thru locations. More are added every week. https://t.co/0g22Fy3QxY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2020

Thanks Texans for supporting our efforts to corral the #coronavirus. Your success in slowing the #COVID19 spread will allow Texas to open our economy even more. We will focus on safety first & be guided doctors & data. We will create more jobs & reduce unemployment.#txlege pic.twitter.com/fSNLfKPqyM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2020

COVID-19 testing like this continues to ramp up across the state. We will continue to corral the #coronavirus… …as we open up business in Texas. #txlege #COVID19https://t.co/XLac286gp6 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 28, 2020

It’s no wonder why Abbott is such a popular governor.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

