About the Durham investigation, diGenova said the following at the 5:20 mark in the video below:

Remember what [US Attorney John Durham] is doing is, he is deconstructing the Mueller – Weissman inquiry. This investigation by Durham will show conclusively that the Mueller – Weissman investigation was a fraud. That it was never intended to find a crime. That it was intended to entrap the President to get an impeachment for a false statement if he gave an interview. Which of course his lawyers and lawyers like us, told him never to do, never to give that information.

So that’s why it’s taking time, Mary. It’s taking time because he’s destroying Mueller as he makes the case against Clapper, Brennan, Comey, and Sally Yates and others. This is a big deal. He’s actually investigating the greatest crime in American history!