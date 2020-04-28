https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/terrible-crisis-waste-hillary-clinton-admits-dems-using-coronavirus-advance-radical-socialist-agenda-video/

Hillary Clinton joined Joe Biden on Tuesday for a virtual town hall.

The town hall started off with Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton awkwardly staring at the screen, saying nothing for 25 seconds straight.

At one point it looked like Biden dozed off for a bit as Hillary droned on about the Coronavirus.

Then Hillary admitted the Democrats are using the Coronavirus to advance their Socialist agenda.

“It needs to be part of a much larger system and eventually and quickly I hope gets us to universal healthcare so I can only say amen to everything you’re saying,” Hillary said. “This would be a terrible crisis to waste.”

WATCH:

And there it is. Hillary Clinton admits Dems are using the Coronavirus crisis to try to advance their radical socialist agenda: “This would be a terrible crisis to waste.” With all the destruction this virus has caused, all Dems can think of is how they capitalize on it. Sick. pic.twitter.com/RSnCwK9ybQ — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 29, 2020

