This was epic.

Trump’s 2020 campaign trolled Hillary Clinton on Tuesday amid reports she was going to endorse Creepy Hands Biden.

Hillary Clinton always presents herself as a champion for women’s rights, however her overall abysmal history of intimidating women who were sexually assaulted by her husband Bill proves she’s anything but a women’s rights advocate.

Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Ms. Reade filed a contemporaneous complaint about Biden’s inappropriate touching with her superiors in the early 90’s but she was retaliated against and abruptly let go of her duties.

Reade’s former neighbor Lynda LaCasse, a Biden supporter, told Business Insider that Reade discussed the sexual assault in detail with her in the mid-1990’s.

“This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” Lynda LaCasse told Insider.

There’s more…

A former colleague of Tara Reade’s also told Business Insider that Reade discussed Joe Biden’s sexual assault with her in the mid-1990s in Washington, D.C.

Shocking evidence to back up Tara Reade’s claims surfaced on Friday — Tara Reade’s mother called Larry King about the incident in 1993 and ironically it aired on CNN!

The DC police are actively investigating the sexual assault complaint brought by Tara Reade.

But Hillary will happily endorse the pervert anyway.

Trump’s campaign on Tuesday torched hypocrite Hillary by playing an old clip of her saying all survivors of sexual assault have a right to be heard as a special message to Tara Reade.

Trump’s camp: BREAKING: Hillary Clinton releases special video message to Tara Reade regarding her sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden:

“You have a right to be heard and you have a right to be believed.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: @HillaryClinton releases special video message to Tara Reade regarding her sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden: “You have a right to be heard and you have a right to be believed.” pic.twitter.com/BjZBQIK39g — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 28, 2020

