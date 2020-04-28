https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/u-s-navy-ship-asserts-international-navigation-angering-china/

(JUST THE NEWS) — A U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer sailed through international waters Tuesday in the South China Sea to challenge unlawful restrictions imposed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam, the Navy told Just the News.

“On April 28, the guided-missile destroyer USS Barry asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law,” Lt. j.g. Rachel McMarr, a Pacific Fleet spokesperson, wrote in an email. “This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging the restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam and also by challenging China’s claim to straight baselines enclosing the Paracel Islands.”

The transit drew swift rebuke from Beijing, which accused the United States of “provocative acts,” and of trespassing into Chinese territorial waters.

