Uber executives are mulling a plan to cut 20% of its employees due to the financial hit the company has taken during the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Information.

While customer requests for rides have fallen off sharply since the outbreak began, Uber’s food delivery service has experienced a spike in revenue.

A layoff of that size “could result in more than 5,400 of Uber’s 27,000 employees losing their jobs,” The Information reports.

In a statement to USA Today, Uber said, “As you would expect, the company is looking at every possible scenario to ensure we get to the other side of this crisis in a stronger position than ever.”

The report follows an announcement from Uber that chief technology officer Thuan Pham is leaving the company.

Pham told the company: “While the work is never done, I feel comfortable hanging up my hat at a time when the Uber Engineering team is at peak productivity, we have built robust system scale and stability, and are well prepared to face the future. This has been a labor of love for me, and I am so proud of what we have done as a team.”

He plans to end his time as the company’s longest-serving top executive on May 15.

Earlier this month, Uber also withdrew its plans to make any future financial projections for the rest of the year.

“Given the evolving nature of COVID-19 and the uncertainty it has caused for every industry in every part of the world, it is impossible to predict with precision the pandemic’s cumulative impact on our future financial results,” Uber posted on its investor relations site.

