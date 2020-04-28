https://www.dailywire.com/news/university-refuses-to-share-terms-of-agreement-with-biden-to-keep-his-senate-records-secret-report-says

The University of Delaware is reportedly not answering questions about the terms of an agreement that they have with Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden to keep his Senate records secret until he retires from public life.

“These Senate documents are housed by the University of Delaware Library and cover a wide swath of Biden’s political career, but are being kept secret until he ‘retires from public life,’ spokeswoman Andrea Boyle Tippett told The Washington Post in July 2019,” The Daily Caller reported. “Tippett told the DCNF on Tuesday that the University of Delaware would not share the terms of the agreement between the university and Biden detailing why the Senate records may not be released.”

The Associated Press reported in mid-April that Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, said she filed a written report with the Senate’s personnel office “but she didn’t receive a copy of it and has been unable to obtain one since because, she says, Biden’s Senate files are currently at the University of Delaware, which has not yet made them public.”

In an interview with The Daily Caller, Reade called on Biden to release the records, saying, “Joe Biden, I want you to release all the personnel records from 1973 to 2009 and be transparent about your office practices. I would like to hold you accountable for what happened to me, to how your staff protected you and enabled you, bullied me multiple times into silence.”

“You ended my career,” Reade continued. “You ended my job after you assaulted me. You claim to be the champion of women’s rights, but your public persona does not match your personal actions. I want this brought to light and I want you to admit it in public. I want a public apology for calling me a Russian agent and having other people try to smear my character in order to cover your crimes.”

HuffPost reported:

Biden donated his senatorial papers, which cover the period from 1973 to 2009, to the University of Delaware in 2011. More than 1,850 boxes of archival records arrived at the school in June 2012. Initially, the university said the papers would be accessible no sooner than two years after Biden retired from “public office” or Dec. 31, 2019 ― with the possibility that it would be even later if processing took more time. Biden left office as vice president in January 2017, when President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were inaugurated. In April 2019, the university changed its mind and pushed the date back even further. The website now states: “The records will be available no sooner than the later date of December 31, 2019, or two years after the donor retires from public life.”

Calls have started to grow from hardcore left-wing activists for Biden to release his Senate records as the Reade scandal continues to grow.

CNN contributor Peter Beinart wrote in The Atlantic:

Democrats are not obligated to believe Tara Reade’s story. But they are obligated to make every effort to find out if it’s true. Unsealing the Biden papers could spare Democrats far more pain this fall. It’s also the right thing to do.

