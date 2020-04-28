https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/washington-public-elementary-school-educator-accused-sexually-assaulting-two-boys-coronavirus-childcare-center/

An educator at a temporary childcare center to help essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak has been arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted two boys last week.

Bryan Neyers, 23, was working as an educator at the temporary center at Lake Wilderness Elementary School in Maple Valley, where the two incidents are said to have taken place. He normally works as a paraeducator at Glacier Park Elementary School, also in Maple Valley, where he assists teachers in the classroom.

Neyers was arrested at his home on Friday under investigation for rape of a child, child molestation and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

His alleged victims are just 7 and 9 years old.

The Seattle Times reports that on April 20, according to the police statement, “Neyers walked up behind the 7-year-old and grabbed the boy’s butt. The boy told him not to do that and Neyers said he wouldn’t do it again.”

“The next day, the 9-year-old was alone in a classroom with Neyers doing homework when Neyers allegedly put his hand down the boy’s pants and squeezed his butt, according to the statement. On Wednesday, the 9-year-old was again alone with Neyers working on homework when Neyers allegedly squeezed his butt and groped him,” the report continues.

The 9-year-old boy told his father who promptly called the police.

The school district is cooperating with the investigation and notifying parents of children who may have had contact with him.

“We are saddened that any of our young people would be subjected to abuse,” Interim Superintendent Mike Maryanski said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to them and we pledge our support in this difficult time.”

This update to our earlier message was sent to Tahoma families and staff tonight:Following up on this afternoon’s… Posted by Tahoma School District on Saturday, April 25, 2020

The educator previously worked in the Extended Enrichment Program at Tahoma Elementary School, which is also in the area.

Neyers has been placed on administrative leave from the school and was released on $250,000 bail.

Parents of children who may have been assaulted by the educator are being asked to contact the police.

Earlier this week a Kentucky public school teacher was arrested on two counts of possessing child pornography after law enforcement found contact between him and a man charged with trafficking children.

A website tracking sexual abuse in schools has tracked hundreds of cases of inappropriate sexual conduct by teachers and staff.

