https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/watch-cardinal-dolan-praises-trump-administration-coronavirus-response-video/

The Archbishop of New York Cardinal Dolan praised President Donald J. Trump’s leadership efforts to help the religious community amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The president has seemed particularly sensitive to the religious community,” Dolan told “Fox & Friends.” “I’m in admiration of his leadership.”

President Trump Praised Catholic leaders and Cardinal Dolan in a tweet he posted on Sunday.

.@CardinalDolan Thank you for a great call yesterday with Catholic Leaders, and a great Service today from @StPatsNYC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Click the video below to watch Cardinal Dolan’s full statement.

[embedded content]