Joe Biden’s virtual town hall blues continued on Monday when pop star Cyndi Lauper’s camera was sideways during her appearance.

The singer, known for 1980s hits such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and “True Colors,” was participating in a Biden campaign livestream regarding LGBT issues.

“Am I on?” she said, leaning into the camera after her introduction.

After receiving an affirmative response, Lauper thanked the Biden campaign for having her and touted her credentials to appear in the town hall, before a man entered to tell her that her camera was wrong.

“I want to get a better angle of you. You’re sideways,” he said.

“Oh, I’m sideways?” she responded. “Oh my goodness. Okay, so my camera is not doing great,” she said before the shot jostled wildly as she tried to fix the angle.

“Okay, how’s that?” she said as it was pointed at her chest before she sat down.

“But now you’re over my head,” Lauper said as she peeked out from the bottom of the frame.

She adjusted it again, and the man took the blame for the snafu.

After going on a stem-winder about why she supports Joe Biden, Lauper leaned in again and said, “You’re frozen. Are you frozen? You’re not frozen are you?”

Her shot went to full screen, and she added, “Am I frozen? Am I still on?”

They told her she was still on and she kept talking.

The Biden campaign misspelled the singer’s first name as “Cindi” during the livestream.

