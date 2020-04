http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nc93O1u-sGE/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday is scheduled to deliver remarks about the Paycheck Protection Program at the White House.

The president and his team continue working to support Americans suffering the economic effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Trump’s remarks will take place in the East Room of the White House and are scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.

