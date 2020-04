https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/495008-watch-live-president-trump-florida-governor-ron-desantis-to-hold-press

President Trump on Tuesday is meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at the White House to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis has issued a stay-at-home order in Florida that is scheduled to be lifted on Friday.

Their news conference is scheduled to being at 11:30 a.m.

