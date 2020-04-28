http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k4H5Hyxmbmo/

A New Jersey high school teacher is under investigation for allegedly yelling that she hopes kids she saw playing football in a city park would die “a long painful death” from the coronavirus, for violating stay-at-home orders.

The teacher, Nicole Griggs, a math instructor at Steinert High School, was outed on social media in a video where she is seen yelling over a chain-link fence at the kids, according to the Trentonian newspaper.

“I hope both of you get the coronavirus. I hope you both die a long, painful death,” she screeches after claiming she was only trying to “save “their lives.

Government school teacher (to students): “I hope both of you get the coronavirus. I hope you both die a long painful death.” pic.twitter.com/8nSFGYiXUP — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 26, 2020

Griggs was reportedly incensed that the kids were playing football in a local park, and she stopped to scream at them for violating the state’s draconian social distancing orders.

After the media picked up on the social media video, Hamilton Township School District Superintendent Scott Rocco told the paper that the district is aware of the footage and is looking into the teacher’s actions.”We will address the issue immediately,” he said.

The district’s teacher’s union refused to comment on the incident.

A more extended clip of the video shows Griggs screaming, “Park’s closed! The whole area. Get it through your thick head. You are the reason we are in this situation. You are the problem, not the solution.”

