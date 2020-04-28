https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/white-house-considers-another-round-cash-payments/

Many Americans haven’t even received the $1,200 payment designed to ease the impact of the massive economic shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

But already, there’s discussion of another round of payments.

The Daily Wire reported White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Tuesday the idea being “studying very carefully.”

TRENDING: Warning of 2020 presidential election chaos based on Supreme ruling

“It’s very likely there’ll be a phase-four deal, and we’re going to be speaking with the president throughout the week about what he thinks should be in there,” he said.

Hassett said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “are working on that as well.”

“The odds of there not being at least one more round of legislation are pretty low,” said Hassett.

“If we have a very strong phase four stimulus bill, then I’m really happy and pleased … to make the case for very, very high growth for the rest of the year.”

Congress already has passed three relief packages to address the coronavirus impact.

The third, a $2.2 trillion bill passed last month, provided the $1,200 payments.

The full amount goes to individuals earning up to $75,000. Couples earning up to $150,000 receive $2,400. Taxpayers with incomes above those amounts receive less, phasing out to zero at $99,000 for individuals and $150,000 for couples.

An estimated 120 million U.S. taxpayers qualified for the benefit.

The government is in the process of issuing direct deposit payments for those who have submitted their banking information and mailing checks to those who haven’t.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

