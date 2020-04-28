https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/seal-tara-reade-calls-release-bidens-senate-records/

She’s not going away.

While the mainstream media has barely covered Tara Reade’s allegations that then-Sen. Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked for him as a 29-year-old staffer — and top TV talking heads like CNN’s Anderson Cooper refuse to ask the presumptive presidential nominee about the claims — Reade is upping her game.

Reade is calling on Biden to release the records from his 36 years as a senator, which are currently inaccessible to the public and are kept at the University of Delaware, Fox News reports.

“I’m calling for the release of the documents being held by the University of Delaware that contain Biden’s staff personnel records because I believe it will have my complaint form, as well as my separation letter and other documents,” Reade told Fox News on Tuesday. “Maybe if other staffers that have tried to file complaints would come to light — why are they under seal? And why won’t they be released to the public?”

Fox News on Tuesday asked the University of Delaware for access to the Biden records. The university refused, saying that the papers will not be released until two years after Biden retires.

“The collection of former Vice President Biden’s senatorial papers is still being processed, with many items yet to be cataloged,” an email from a school spokeswoman said. “The entire collection will remain closed to the public until two years after Mr. Biden retires from public life.”

Reade said during a podcast in March that Biden pinned her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent in his Senate office in 1993. She was 29 at the time, Biden was 51.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing,” Reade said. “There was no like, exchange really. He just had me up against the wall.

“It happened all at once,” she said. “His hands were on me and underneath my clothes, and he went down my skirt and then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers and he was kissing me at the same time and he was saying something to me.

“I remember him saying first, like, as he was doing it, ‘Do you wanna go somewhere else?’ And then him saying to me when I pulled away, he got finished doing what he was doing and I kind of pulled back and he said, ‘Come on, man. I heard you liked me.’ “

More evidence that Reade had told people about the alleged incident shortly after it happened emerged last week when a video clip from 1993 surfaced that allegedly shows Reade’s mother calling into CNN to ask what her daughter should do after having problems with a “prominent senator.”

PJ Media pointed out that Biden wasn’t always the avuncular, perpetually confused grandpa he is now.

You may be hearing the claims by former Senate staffer Tara Reade and thinking there’s no way in hell the Joe Biden you know would throw a woman against a wall and put his hand up her skirt penetrating his fingers in her privates as she’s alleged. He would never contrive to fire her for complaining about it, you might think. But in the days when Oregon Senator Bob Packwood quit before he was expelled by the Senate for drunken serial smooching in 1995, the US Senate was a veritable boys clubs (and probably still is) with Chris Dodd and Teddy Kennedy sexually assaulting women in “waitress sandwiches” – which were virtual rapes. Drugging, drinking and sexual assault were de riguer in the 1970’s, 80’s and 90’s.

