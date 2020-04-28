https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/wow-joe-biden-fall-asleep-live-town-hall-hillary-clinton-video/

Did Joe Biden fall asleep while Hillary Clinton endorsed him during a live town hall on Tuesday?

Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday despite overwhelming evidence he sexually assaulted his former staffer Tara Reade in 1993.

It wouldn’t be the first time Hillary Clinton endorsed a pervert and sexual abuser though.

It appeared Joe Biden fell asleep during his live town hall with Hillary Clinton.

In old Joe’s defense, nobody wants to listen to Hillary Clinton’s drivel.

WATCH:

More footage of Biden falling asleep as Hillary yammered on:

Hillary Clinton puts Joe Biden to sleep while she endorses him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0V0JF0ybsM — ELLY MAYE BLANCO➕➕➕ (@Ellysa_Maye) April 28, 2020

Biden may have been reading his notes, but it looks like he actually dozed off for a bit!

