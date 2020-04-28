https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/wth-joe-biden-speaks-gibberish-asked-shady-son-hunters-chinese-business-dealings-video/

Joe Biden can barely speak without tripping over his own tongue.

It’s getting so bad that his wife Jill is now speaking for him and delivering his 2020 campaign message while he stands there and blinks.

On Tuesday Biden began to speak gibberish when asked about his shady son Hunter’s Chinese business dealings.

“My son’s business dealings [in China] were not anything what everybody that he’s talking about, not even remotely, number one.”

Huh?

WATCH:

JOE BIDEN: “My son’s business dealings [in China] were not anything what everybody that he’s talking about, not even remotely, number one.”pic.twitter.com/cDhQCgNFLh — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 28, 2020

In 2013 Hunter Biden traveled to China on Air Force Two with his daddy VP Joe and 10 days after the trip, the Bank of China (the Chinese government) signed an exclusive deal with Hunter’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca Bohai.

Hunter managed to secure a $1.5 billion loan from the Chinese government for his investment firm — something even the best bankers at Goldman Sachs were unable to accomplish.

There’s more…

Hunter Biden gave an interview to the New Yorker last summer and spoke very candidly about his drug and alcohol abuse and also about his foreign dealings while his daddy was the Vice President of the United States.

In a shocking admission, Hunter Biden, 49, told the New Yorker that he once accepted a diamond bribe from a shady Chinese business tycoon in exchange for his powerful contacts in the US.

