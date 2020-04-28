https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/rose-mcgowan-unloads-joe-biden-demands-drop-creep/

Actress Rose McGowan, one of the founders of the #MeToo movement, ripped Joe Biden on Monday, calling him a “creep.”

McGowan was miffed by a post on Twitter from the Biden campaign that said the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee will host a townhall Tuesday afternoon on how the pandemic is impacting women.

“Let me guess? [Michelle Obama] is endorsing you? Answer your taxpayers, answer Tara Reade, stop speaking through your manager. You are a creep. You know it. We know it. I know it. Tara definitely knows it. #DropOutBiden,” McGowan wrote on Twitter.

Let me guess? @MichelleObama is endorsing you? Answer your taxpayers, answer Tara Reade, stop speaking through your manager. You are a creep. You know it. We know it. I know it. Tara definitely knows it. #DropOutBiden https://t.co/Jyp3PKT0SX — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 28, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: California Doctors Go on Ingraham Angle, Challenge Official COVID Policy — YOUTUBE THEN TAKES DOWN THEIR VIDEOS!

McGowan’s comments came as the allegations from former Biden staffer Tara Reade continue to pick up steam.

Reade said during a podcast in March that Biden pinned her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent in his Senate office in 1993. She was 29 at the time, Biden was 51.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing,” Reade said. “There was no like, exchange really. He just had me up against the wall.

“It happened all at once,” she said. “His hands were on me and underneath my clothes, and he went down my skirt and then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers and he was kissing me at the same time and he was saying something to me.

“I remember him saying first, like, as he was doing it, ‘Do you wanna go somewhere else?’ And then him saying to me when I pulled away, he got finished doing what he was doing and I kind of pulled back and he said, ‘Come on, man. I heard you liked me.’ “

More evidence that Reade had told people about the alleged incident shortly after it happened emerged last week when a video clip from 1993 surfaced that allegedly shows Reade’s mother calling into CNN to ask what her daughter should do after having problems with a “prominent senator.”

Democrats are circling the wagons.

A news organization reached out every Democrat in the Senate to ask about the sexual assault allegations against Biden. No one would say a word.

“Every Democrat in the Senate has refused to acknowledge the sexual assault allegations against 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden that were brought forward by a former staffer, even after new evidence lends credibility to the alleged assault,” the Daily Caller reported Saturday.

“The Daily Caller contacted every Democrat in the Senate, asking them if they would even consider the allegations by Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade, who has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent in 1993. Each Senate office was given 24 hours to respond but not one did.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

