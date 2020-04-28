https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/going-apologize-yahoo-president-trump-torches-yahoo-hack-dr-birx-corrects-reporters-garbage-claims-us-testing/

President Trump held a press conference from the Oval Office today with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

During the questioning a Yahoo reporter asked President Trump why the US is lagging behind other countries in testing for the coronavirus.

Dr. Birx told the reporter that the US testing is similar to the European countries who are suffering from the ongoing pandemic.

Then later in the presser Dr. Birx interrupted the president to correct the Yahoo reporter.

This was BRUTAL!

Dr. Birx: To the Yahoo reporter I just want to make clear that South Korea’s testing was 11 per 100,000 and we’re at 17 per 100,000. That’s when President Trump jumped in: Are you going to apologize, Yahoo? That’s why you’re Yahoo. Nobody knows who you are. Go ahead. That’s why nobody knows who you are. Including me. Go ahead. You oughtta get your facts right before making a statement like you did… Well, your facts are wrong.

ZING!

This was epic Trump and it’s why they hate him.

They can’t control him.

[embedded content]

UPDATE– The hack reporter – Hunter Walker – apologized.

We have passed South Korea in the number of tests conducted per capita. I misread the mobile version of this chart and am sorry about that @realDonaldTrump . Our infection rate is far higher though as I noted. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) April 28, 2020

