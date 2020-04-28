https://www.theblaze.com/news/you-havent-won-anything-stacey-abrams-slammed-by-fellow-dem-for-pushing-to-be-bidens-vp-pick

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) was hit with a scathing rebuke from a longtime Democratic congressman on Tuesday, over her active campaign to become Joe Biden’s pick for vice president in his bid for the White House.

Missouri Rep. Lacy Clay (D) called Abrams’ push to be on the ticket “inappropriate” while reminding her, “You haven’t won anything.”

What are the details?

Abrams has been seen as a rising star in the Democratic party since her narrow loss to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in 2018, and has made it clear she wants to occupy the Oval Office at some point.

After Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) suspended his presidential campaign, leaving Biden as the Democratic party’s presumptive nominee, Abrams launched a media blitz publicly campaigning for Biden to add her to the ticket. According to Politico, Abrams has also “been privately calling Democratic power brokers, asking them to tell Biden campaign officials that she should be vice president.”

But Clay, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2001, told the Tangazo podcast Abrams’s push to be Biden’s VP is “inappropriate,” given that she gained national name recognition because of her loss in Georgia.

According to the Daily Caller, Clay said:

Here’s what I do know. And it’s like all of the other presidential candidates, Democratic presidential primary candidates and their supporters, OK, we went through a process, Bernie Sanders has conceded, and this applies to Stacey [Abrams] too. You know, at the race track, you cannot show up at the winner’s window with loser’s tickets. You haven’t won anything. You can’t show up at the winner’s window with loser’s tickets and demand anything. I’ll tell you what is somewhat offensive to me, is when you are marketing yourself as a VP candidate…for you to be out there marketing and putting on a PR campaign that way, I think it’s inappropriate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

