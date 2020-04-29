https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/1-4-says-sleep-quality-pandemic-never-worse/

(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — Adults may be sleeping a bit longer due to the lockdown measures in place across the world, but that doesn’t mean they’re feeling more rested. According to a new survey of 2,000 British citizens, the average respondent is sleeping an extra hour each week, yet one in four also said their sleep quality has never been worse.

Before the pandemic, the average U.K. adult would get six hours and 43 minutes of sleep on a typical weekday night. Now, respondents said they are sleeping just under seven hours each night, which adds up to an extra hour per week. Others are sleeping in far more than usual, with 13% averaging over eight hours of sleep per night.

The research, commissioned by Eve Sleep, also noted that many respondents blame their poor sleep quality on working later into the evenings nowadays or snacking close to bedtime. Another 20% can’t help but read the news before bed, which of course puts them in the wrong frame of mind for a restful night. The most frequent reason for poor sleep cited by respondents, however, was simply adjusting to how different life has become since the coronavirus took grip of the world.

