(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The results are in — most students are not impressed with distance learning.

The College Fix recently asked 1,000 students: “How has the quality of your education changed because your college or university moved its courses online due to the coronavirus?”

Fifty-four percent of students said it’s “somewhat worse,” and another 25 percent replied it’s “significantly worse,” for a total of 79 percent.

