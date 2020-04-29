https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/04/29/barack-obama-goes-golfing-during-coronavirus-quarantine-n386764

On Friday, two PSAs featuring former first lady Michelle Obama urging those African Americans to stay home in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were released. The PSAs were shared with prominent African American radio hosts who have nationally syndicated shows. “Hi everybody, it’s Michelle Obama. Our communities are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus, and we’ve got to do everything we can to keep each other safe,” says the former first lady in the 30-second PSA. “And that means staying home because even if we are not showing any symptoms we can still spread the virus to others. Let’s keep each other safe by just staying home. Thank you so much and God bless.”

Apparently, her husband didn’t get the message. The day after the PSAs were released Barack Obama was seen playing golf at Robert Trent Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. Politico Playbook reported on Sunday:

SPOTTED: Former President Barack Obama playing golf at Robert Trent Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., Saturday afternoon. Pic

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club is a private, member-owned golf club and is at least a 45-minute drive from the Obamas’ home in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Membership at the club is by invitation only, according to their website. An anonymous source told CNN in 2017 when Obama joined, that annual membership fees and dues to the club are about $15,000—though every former U.S. president reportedly has an honorary membership and those fees are waived.

Politico did not seem at all interested that Barack Obama was not staying at home to keep others safe.

Meanwhile, the rest of us little people are under threat of arrest and/or fines for nonessential travel or for violating social distancing practices. In Idaho, for example, a mother was arrested for taking her child to a closed playground.

It’s not surprising that the Obamas are typical Do-As-I-Say-Not-As-I-Do Liberals, but, come on! A day after MO says “stay home” to be safe, BO goes out golfing? Seriously? Of course, this is the same guy who went golfing the same day that his administration declared the H1N1 a public health emergency, so I guess it makes sense. But, seriously, imagine if Donald Trump did what Obama did. He’d never hear the end of it. Barack Obama needs to be called out for his blatant disregard for, as Michelle Obama would say, not “keeping us safe.”

