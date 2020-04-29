https://www.theblaze.com/news/nytimes-calls-out-biden-campaign-on-sex-claims

The presidential campaign for presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden was flooded with criticism after the New York Times said their report on sexual assault allegations against the candidate was being misrepresented.

The politically embarrassing episode began when Buzzfeed obtained the talking points from the campaign meant to lessen the damage from the accusations from Tara Reade.

Reade says Biden sexually assaulted her at a gym when she worked as a congressional staffer in 1993.

The Democratic talking points cited a New York Times article and claimed that it concluded the sexual assault did not occur.

When a spokeswoman for the New York Times was asked about the claim, she denied it.

“BuzzFeed reported on the existence of talking points being circulated by the Biden campaign that inaccurately suggest a New York Times investigation found that Tara Reade’s allegation ‘did not happen,'” the spokeswoman said to the Washington Examiner.

“Our investigation made no conclusion either way,” she explained.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was one of the Democrats who used the false talking point in order to defend Biden from the accusations.

Other sources have surfaced to corroborate the claims from Reade, including her former neighbor who said that Reade spoke to her about the allegations in the 1990s.

