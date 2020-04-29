https://www.theblaze.com/news/notes-reveal-fbi-motive-interviewing-mike-flynn

A trove of handwritten notes from FBI agents interviewing Mike Flynn revealed what may be evidence that they unfairly targeted the former official found guilty of lying in the investigation into Russian election interference.

The notes are from the January 24, 2017 interview of Flynn, and were released on Wednesday.

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” one of the notes read.

Critics say this proves that they were setting a perjury trap for Flynn.

Other notes provide further context:

We have a case on Flynn & Russians.

Our goal is to resolve case.

Our goal is to determine if Mike Flynn is going to tell the truth @ his relationship with the Russians.

Another note adds, “If we get him to admit to breaking the Logan Act give facts to DoJ + have them decide.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was among those who used the unsealed notes to advocate on behalf of Flynn.

“The FBI’s goal should be to get to the truth!” he tweeted in response to the notes.

“The Comey Cabal was out to get General Flynn and the President,” he added.

Flynn had served as the national security advisor to President Donald Trump before he was fired for lying to Vice President Mike Pence, according to the president. He plead guilty to charges related to the Russian investigation in December 2017.

In January, attorneys for Flynn filed to withdraw his guilty plea, “because of the government’s bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement.”

Trump has said numerous times that what happened to Flynn was a “disgrace,” leading many to call for the president to pardon him.

