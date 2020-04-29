https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-fbi-discussed-if-questioning-of-michael-flynn-was-to-get-him-to-lie-and-get-him-fired-unsealed-records-show

Newly unsealed court records on Thursday showed that the FBI considered using their January 24, 2017, interview with then-national security adviser Michael Flynn as a way of getting Flynn fired from his job.

The revelation was contained in sealed documents filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) last week that lawyers for Flynn said was proof that Flynn was “deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.”

Unsealed handwritten notes from the day of the interview show that an unidentified person with the FBI wrote: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

🚨🚨 DEVELOPING… Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s 1/24/17 interview of Flynn: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?” FBI Notes confirm it was all a pretext. pic.twitter.com/Y4IDyE4YZm — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

